119 tickets for speeding, phone use handed out in Kelowna last month

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP traffic officers had a busy November.

Police handed out 80 speeding tickets in the month with another 12 to drivers who exceeded the speed limit by more than 40 km/h. Those twelve drivers also had their vehicles impounded for seven days on top of their excessive speeding fines, RCMP said Thursday.

Four drivers were also arrested and charged with driving while prohibited.

“Please slow down, winter is here and your tires are working extra hard on the icy and snow-covered roads. You cannot expect to travel at the same speed as you did in July," said Sgt. Colby Attlesey of Kelowna municipal traffic services.

Kelowna traffic services and ICBC will be doing more traffic enforcement throughout the month of December as they focus on impaired driving as part of their month-long Holiday CounterAttack campaign.

"We also ask you not to compound the inclement road conditions by distracting yourself with your cell phone," Attlesey says.

Along with the 92 speeding tickets handed out, 27 violation tickets at $368 a piece were issued in November for using an electronic device while driving, which also carries a penalty of four points on your license.

"These points can increase your insurance and may eventually prohibit you from driving,” said Attlesey.