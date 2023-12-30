Top crime story of year: Reforming bail laws for repeat offenders

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. For the crime story of the year, we look at the issue of prolific offenders and access to bail in B.C.'s Interior and across the country.

The issue of repeat offenders and access to bail continued to be a hot-button issue across B.C.'s Interior and all of the country in 2023, with the federal government introducing legislation to tighten bail.

“Community safety,” “catch and release,” “repeat offenders;” politicians at all levels of government harped upon these issues throughout the year, as particular offenders in many communities continued to commit crimes over and over again.

At the federal level, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has regularly bashed the Liberal government's action on bail reform, noting in one October stop in Kelowna that Prime Minister Trudeau has brought in “automatic bail for repeat violent offenders.” But despite the political rhetoric, judges continue to decide on bail on a case-by-case basis.

In response to the Opposition's criticism and widespread public concerns, the federal government passed Bill C-48 in 2023, which takes effect Jan. 4, 2024. The new legislation specifically targets repeat violent offenders, creating a “reverse onus” for these particular offenders that will force the accused to demonstrate why they should be released, rather than the Crown demonstrating why they should be detained.

In general, accused people are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and the Charter enshrines the right to “reasonable bail unless there is just cause to do otherwise,” which is why the onus is usually on the Crown to show why detention is necessary.

At the provincial level, Opposition party BC United (formerly the BC Liberal Party) continued to attack the so-called “catch-and-release” policies of the B.C. government. While the Criminal Code and legislation around bail is under the purview of the federal government, the BC Prosecution Service and its prosecutors fall under the provincial Crown Counsel Act.

In 2023, the provincial government introduced the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative (ReVOII) in 12 B.C. communities, including Kelowna and Kamloops, in an effort to address rising concerns about these particular offenders. The initiative will involve collaboration between police, dedicated ReVOII prosecutors and probation officers to try and disrupt repeat violent offending, and help connect offenders with services and supports.

Back in 2022, the Kelowna RCMP took the rare step of informing the public when one local prolific offender, Justin Collins was released from custody. He found his way back behind bars several more times after his release.

But during sentencing earlier this month for his most recent break and enter at a downtown Kelowna store, Collins noted he was now being supervised by the province's ReVOII team, and he expressed optimism about the services he had access to through this new initiative.

His long-time lawyer, Melissa Lowe, said it was the first time she's seen Collins express any interest in accessing services to address his mental health and addiction issues.

With about eight months left to serve on his most recent sentence, it remains to be seen if he'll continue to cause local police trouble upon his release.