Weekend snow combined with holiday shoppers could push up crash statistics

Photo: Brayden Ursel Drivers had to deal with an early snowfall in Kelowna on Nov. 4, 2022.

Kelowna could see its first significant snowfall of the season this weekend. Are you ready?

Crashes increase significantly in BC during winter months. Last December, there was an average of nearly 1,000 a day, with 29,053 reported to ICBC.

Not only do drivers have to deal with snowy, slippery roads, during the holiday season, there are even more challenges.

“At this time of the year, or course, there’s way more vehicles on the road. And we know from ICBC statistics that, at this time of the year, the two places where you see the most claims are, perhaps not surprisingly, intersections but also parking lots,” explains Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work and spokesperson for the Shift into Winter safety awareness campaign.

He says even though there might not be snow on the road right now in the Central Okanagan, drivers can’t get complacent.

“We’re still dealing with winter conditions. Certainly over the past couple of weeks we’ve seen freezing conditions, where the roads are pretty slippery. We’ve seen a lot of rain over the last little while, which also bring with it its own hazards. And then, of course, at this time of the year we are dealing with fewer daylight hours. So, visibility is poor.

“All of those things really add up to a challenge for drivers and snow will just make it that much more challenging,” he points out.

The early sunsets and late sunrises also make navigating our streets more dangerous for pedestrians. Acres says jaywalking can be especially risky.

“You might think it’s safe to proceed across a street but can the driver see you? Are you wearing bright coloured clothing or reflective clothing? I would say probably most people are not. They’re wearing dark clothing at this time of the year and so, trying to save yourself a few seconds by running across a street and not going to a proper, controlled crosswalk could be a recipe for disaster.”

Tips for safe holiday driving:

Avoid driving when conditions are poor. Use DriveBC.ca to check weather and roads before setting out.

Have 4 matched winter tires in good condition on your vehicle. Road Safety at Work recommends tires with the 3-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol for the best traction.

Adjust driving for the conditions to maintain full control of your vehicle. Slow down and leave at least 4 seconds between you and the vehicle in front to allow yourself time to react.

See and be seen. Clear all snow and wait for the windows to defrost completely before setting out. Install new wiper blades and always have your lights on.

Give driving your full attention and avoid distractions such as your phone.

Watch for changes in your usual routes, such as roadside work zones.

Carry an emergency kit with supplies you may need if you get stranded even for a few hours.

Acres adds that no one is a perfect driver and you can’t always predict how your vehicle or other vehicles will react in winter conditions.