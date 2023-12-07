Okanagan Symphony Orchestra removes music director after 16 years

Photo: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Rosemary Thomson

After 16 years as music director for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and mere months from her retirement, Rosemary Thomson has been relieved of her duties.

OSO disclosed the decision to members on Dec. 6 in an internal email.

"This was not an easy decision by the board, but one that was made after careful deliberation and consultation. The board has a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of the organization," said executive director Geraldine Parent.

The announcement came as a shock to many members and staff, Castanet has learned.

This decision by the board comes just three months after OSO announced Thomson would be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 season and would transition to conductor emeritus.

"We appreciate the contributions of our outgoing music director. Over the last 16 seasons, she has enriched our orchestra with her musical talent and audience engagement," said Parent's statement to members.

OSO has not responded to Castanet's request for comment.

Thomson has also not responded, but told the CBC the decision was "devastating" for her and that her lawyer has sent a letter to the symphony. Her last show with the symphony was last month.

Last week it was announced OSO would be bringing in a series of guest conductors the rest of the 2023-24 season, including Jeff Faragher, music and artistic director of the Symphony of the Kootenays.