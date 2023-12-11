Author sets new occult thriller in Kelowna, where he grew up

Photo: Naben Ruthnum

An author who grew up in Kelowna is celebrating the release of his latest literary effort.

Naben Ruthnum graduated from Kelowna Secondary School in 2000 and drew heavily on his days growing up in the Okanagan in the 90s for his latest novel titled 'The Grimmer,' which was published in September.

"A lot of the book is about being a young, bookish kid living in Kelowna. The character's not exactly me, but there's some stuff borrowed from my life," says Ruthnum.

While the book loosely features his own experience, the similarities end there, as his character is a high school student who joins forces with an unconventional duo to battle against evil.

"When I was writing it during the pandemic, I was really envisioning things from Kelowna in the 90s that are still really vivid to me — like going to the used bookstores like Ted's paperbacks, and the music venues. If you grew up in Kelowna, in the 90s, I think there's a lot that you will recognize in there. And that's basically what I've been hearing back from readers from Kelowna, it's like a real nostalgia trip, but also fun for contemporary readers who may not care about that stuff," Ruthnum says.

The author moved to Vancouver to study English at the University of British Columbia and he credits writer Kevin Chong with helping him get started in his writing career. These days Ruthnum lives and works in Toronto where he spends most of his time writing screenplays for film and television.

"The thing I've been working on most recently is an adaptation of a horror novella I wrote called 'Help Me.' So that got optioned."

Ruthnum says he's written three books in quick succession and now is focused on his film and television work.

"A lot of projects that I've been working on have started to pick up steam," he said. "So I've really been spending a lot of time in the screenplay world and I just wrote a pilot. I would love to have a movie or TV show up there with my name on it."

Ruthnum says his parents still live in Kelowna. In fact, they were forced to evacuate because of wildfires this past summer.

"My parents are just on the border of the evacuation zone in Glenmore so they did end up leaving the house. But they they got through it."

Ruthnum's not sure what his next book will focus on but he holds his time in Kelowna dear to his heart.

"It's neat to be able to look back at my life in Kelowna, just to have that distance and time and perspective to sort of see kind of how great it was to grow up at that place and time," he said.