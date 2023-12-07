Kelowna buck spotted with Christmas lights on antlers

A pair of brothers who were heading to a Kelowna beach Wednesday morning spotted a festive deer.

"Looking for a plug-in on Hobson Road this morning," said Justin Davis.

Justin and his brother Matt were on the way to Hobson Beach to take a cold plunge when they spotted the deer with Christmas lights tangled in its antlers.

The brothers said they thought about trying to untangle the deer from the lights but gave up on the idea when they realized they would likely have to wrestle the deer to the ground in order get the job done.

"Probably not a good idea with all the deer attacks that have been going on. We kind of thought it would be a nice sentiment for the town to kinda see that they're (deer) not all out to get us," Matt Davis said.

The brothers live in the Upper Mission and often drive down to one of the beaches for their early morning dips but they have never seen anything quite like this before.

"We wished each other a Merry Christmas and that was it," said Justin.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says it's not uncommon for deer to get tangled up in netting, fencing or other objects.

"To help avoid such seasonal snafus, please hang your lights high. If you see a deer in distress, please call the #RAPP line," said BCCOS.