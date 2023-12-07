Kelowna council will spend today deciding how and where to spend your tax dollars in 2024

Photo: City of Kelowna

Just how will the City of Kelowna spend more than half a billion dollars in 2024?

Kelowna city council will make those decision today when they go through the proposed 2024 budget line-by-line.

The preliminary 2024 budget anticipates expenditures and revenues of $560 million, including a tax demand of $190 million.

The tax demand works out to an increase of $13.4 million over 2023 or 4.76 per cent.

Protective services including fire, policing and bylaw account for the largest portion of the operating budget at more than $93 million.

The city also proposes to spend $140 million on numerous capital projects over the course of 2024.

Castanet will provide all-day coverage of the budget proceedings, beginning at 9 a.m.