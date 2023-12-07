Kelowna council will be deciding how and where to spend your tax dollars in 2024

Photo: City of Kelowna

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Council is starting to get bogged down with questions specific to individual project rationale such as roundabout locations instead of budget related issues.

Mayor Tom Dyas has had to rein in those questions and comments to get council focused on the task at hand on a number of occasions.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

In what amounted to a housekeeping move, council unanimously agreed to move a little more than $2 million for community activity centre childcare construction into the 2024 budget.

This is part of the $25 million grant the city received from senior levels of government Wednesday.

The overall cost of the project over the next three years is a little more than $20 million.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist kicked off budget day in city council chambers Thursday morning stating there shouldn't be any surprises within the 2024 budget.

"The budget represents the priorities of this council and is consistent of the plans and strategies you have over the course of the year and beyond," said Gilchrist.

I think it will be obvious to you that the most significant investments are really driven by two important factors, your priorities which represents the needs and wants of our community members and also growth to help insure we don't fall behind in infrastructure that makes Kelowna such a desirable place to live and invest."

Gilchrist says the most important thing the city does is to manage other people's money to provide services they cannot or should not provide themselves.

"It the real reason we are in business."

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

Just how will the City of Kelowna spend more than half a billion dollars in 2024?

Kelowna city council will make those decision today when they go through the proposed 2024 budget line-by-line.

The preliminary 2024 budget anticipates expenditures and revenues of $560 million, including a tax demand of $190 million.

The tax demand works out to an increase of $13.4 million over 2023 or 4.76 per cent.

Protective services including fire, policing and bylaw account for the largest portion of the operating budget at more than $93 million.

The city also proposes to spend $140 million on numerous capital projects over the course of 2024.

Castanet will provide all-day coverage of the budget proceedings, beginning at 9 a.m.