Kelowna sports story of year: Man swims length of Okanagan Lake

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for our Kelowna sports story of the year, we look at Nick Pelletier's incredible swim of the entire length of Okanagan Lake.

Kelowna man and ultra endurance athlete Nick Pelletier did the unthinkable, swimming the entire length of Okanagan Lake from Vernon to Penticton, a distance of 106 kilometres.

With a boat loaded with food, water and supplies, Pelletier spent three straight days in the water, as his support crew worked around the clock in three different eight hour shifts to make sure he was always in the best possible position for success.

Nick and his crew hit the water at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, leaving Vernon. It was his third attempt at the feat.

“For the past year, it’s been the only thing I’ve really trained and focused on," he told Castanet while treading water in the middle of Okanagan Lake. "Did a lot more mental training to get in that mindset for when things go wrong."

After a rough first night on the water, the swimmer was fighting rough winds and at one point was even hallucinating to the point where Nick’s father tried to convince him to stop the swim.

Determined to stop at nothing to accomplish his goal, Nick pushed through the pain and refused to throw in the towel.

Approaching the halfway mark, Pelletier was met by a large group of supporters cheering him on from the top of the William R. Bennett Bridge. That turned out to be the motivation Pelletier needed to keep going and accomplish something only one man has done before.

“My catchphrase is comfort breeds complacency. I don't want to be complacent with the things I do. I always want to appreciate the successes I have, celebrate them, but then take those and make them my new baseline, just keep building," said Pelletier at the time.

After three nights and 71 hours in the water, Pelletier reached the shoreline of Penticton in the early hours of Aug. 4, surrounded by friends, family and the supporters he gained throughout his journey, all while raising money for the Canadian Men’s Mental Health Association.

Two months after accomplishing what many would consider to be impossible, Pelletier biked the distance of Mount Everest, pedalling up Knox Mountain 36 times in a row.