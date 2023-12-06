Pedestrian struck in downtown Kelowna crosswalk

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

Video of the pedestrian collision was captured by surveillance camera.

The collision in the crosswalk appears to be relatively slow speed in nature, although the pedestrian did sustain unknown injuries and was moved to an ambulance on a stretcher.

ORIGINAL 12:20 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Pandosy Street.

The pedestrian was struck shortly after noon near or within the crosswalk. The involved vehicle stayed at the scene.

The victim was down on the ground receiving care from bystanders until firefighters and paramedics arrived and loaded the person into an ambulance on a stretcher.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.

Drivers should expect delays while moving through the area.