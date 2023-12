Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say they are no longer looking for 49-year-old Kelly Murphy.

The Kelowna man was reported missing after not being seen for more than a week.

Police put out a public plea Tuesday seeking information on Murphy's whereabouts.

“The media attention generated yesterday was instrumental in receiving information regarding his whereabouts and well-being” said RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Thank you to the media agencies and public for your assistance.”