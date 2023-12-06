'Fill the bucket' fundraiser with Justin Pasutto takes place Thursday

Photo: Justin Pasutto

Local social media influencers Justin Pasutto and Jillian Harris are back with their big orange tractor on Thursday, ready to fill the bucket with gifts and donations from the community.

After a successful inaugural fundraiser last year that saw donations pour in for Mamas for Mamas, the couple is excited to spread more donations to other charities in need.

This year they have chosen to send all proceeds to help the BC Children’s Hospital.

“One summer I thought it would be a great idea to fill the bucket with ice cream. I have two young kids and we thought it was a great idea, but unfortunately it’s not. With the hot Okanagan sun things get a little melted, so I thought to myself instead of ice cream maybe I can fill the bucket with something a little bit more meaningful,” said Pasutto.

“Generosity never ends up overflowing and doesn’t melt in the summer heat, so I thought let's fill the bucket with something we can give back to the community, and that’s what kick started this whole idea.”

To help with the generosity of Kelowna residents and the growth of the event, Kubota and Avenue Machinery have signed on with the project, donating a bigger tractor and an even bigger bucket for the event.

“The bigger the bucket the more we can put in the bucket," Pasutto said

"In terms of growth, getting the word out there, making this a habit for people, something they look forward to… We’re going to make it as festive as we can. The more we give back the more groups we can touch."

The tractor is currently being prepped for the big day under Kelowna’s Tree of Hope, being carefully decorated and strung with hundreds of Christmas lights for all to see.

You can help “fill the bucket" of the big orange tractor on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Kelowna Landmark Tree of Hope Plaza from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect hot chocolate and other festive snacks at the fundraiser.

For people who are unable to make the event but want to donate, Pasutto asks that you make a donation to the BC Children's Hospital online.

“I owe it to my wife. She’s been such an advocate and influence to giving back and being a generous person. I can see how much enjoyment she gets out of it and I can see the impact it has on other people. It’s kind of addictive. I love how this is feeling for her and for the community. I want to be a part of that too, so instead of filling the bucket with ice cream, let’s fill it with generosity and something a little bit more meaningful.”