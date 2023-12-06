Heavy police response reported on Kelowna's Mugford and Springfield Roads

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they were busy Wednesday morning executing planned search warrants at a home in the 300 block of Sadler Rd. and at a second location on Springfield Road.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier says the tactical emergency response team was used.

The second raid happened in the 2000 block of Springfield Rd.

"The warrant execution on Sadler Rd is related. The investigation is ongoing and there is no concern for public safety," said Gauthier.

One of the residents near Sadler Road shared a video of tactical officers and their armoured vehicle in the area Wednesday morning.

Photo: Contributed RCMP offciers in the 2000 Block of Springfield Road, Wednesday morning

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

Residents along Mugford Road in Rutland reported a large police presence on their street Wednesday morning.

One resident tells Castanet he was taking his son to school driving on Sadler Road before 9 a.m. when police advised him to turn around and leave the area.

Another resident managed to snap a photograph of multiple unmarked RCMP vehicles around a home on Mugford Road.

"My son was walking to school and they turned him back. So I had to drive him and they had blocked off (Mugford Road) from Rutland onto Mugford so that people couldn't go past. They also blocked off Mugford from the other direction," says Natalia Ord.



Residents says they heard police directing someone inside a home to, "come out with your hands up."

Police have now cleared the area.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details on the police incident.