May Bennett Wellness Centre temporarily closed due to asbestos concerns

Photo: Google Maps The May Bennett Wellness Centre

The May Bennett Wellness Centre remains closed Wednesday after it was evacuated earlier this week.

The community health centre on Davie Road has been undergoing renovations and an expansion since October.

Interior Health says on Dec. 4, a subcontractor removed a portion of old flooring in an administrative area.

Due to concerns of asbestos, work was stopped and staff were relocated to alternate sites.

“Asbestos is always consideration when renovating older IH facilities which is why we acted immediately when the old flooring was disturbed,” the health authority said to Castanet in a statement.

“The area was sealed off and air testing has revealed that area is clear and safe to work in.”

Regardless, services at the centre on Dec. 5 and 6 have been moved to alternate locations while a full cleanup takes place.

“Clients have been advised directly of any changes,” IH said, which noted community staff will also be working at different locations until the cleanup is complete.