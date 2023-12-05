Kelowna RCMP arrest prowler on Stockwell Avenue

Photo: Contributed

Police in Kelowna have arrested a man caught trying to break into homes on Stockwell Avenue early Monday morning.

Castanet received a tip from a concerned resident who said she spotted the suspect trying her locked door and carrying a flashlight.

"He was trying to break into multiple apartments on the first floor of the Stockwell building," said the resident.

The woman asked to remain anonymous for fear of being targeted, "it was awful, I'm a single mom and I was terrified. Glad they caught him."

Kelowna RCMP confirm they caught the suspect at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, after receiving multiple reports of a man going through people’s yards on Stockwell Ave with a flashlight and trying door handles.

"The male was described as wearing sunglasses, a beige coat and using a flashlight. The male initially fled on foot from police and was arrested shortly after, following a struggle," says Cpl. Mike Gauthier.

The suspect has since been released on an undertaking for resisting arrest and trespassing at night and is scheduled to make his first appearance on March 14, 2024. Police say the file is being sent to the BC Prosecution Service.