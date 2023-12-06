Property owners in Kelowna and West Kelowna paid a combined $6M in spec tax in 2022

Photo: Cecil Wilson / Castanet reader gallery

Property owners in Kelowna and West Kelowna combined to pay a little more than $6.1 million through the province's Speculation and Vacancy Tax.

A report released by the B.C. government Monday shows property owners in Kelowna paid $4.139 million through the SVT while West Kelowna property owners were taxed in the amount of $1.994 million.

According to the report, nearly half (45 per cent) of the tax revenue came from Canadians residing outside of British Columbia while 23.4 per cent came from B.C. residents.

Foreign owners made up just 3.2 per cent while "satellite families," those who earn more worldwide revenue that Canadian revenue made up nearly 15 per cent.

Ironically, it's the satellite family group that tops the list provincially, mostly from properties in the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island.

Property owners are broken up into several groups, most notably B.C. residents, other Canadian residents, foreign owners and untaxed worldwide owners (satellite families).

B.C. and Canadian owners are taxed at 0.5 per cent of the properties assessed value while foreign and untaxed worldwide earners, who may live in B.C. or Canada, are taxed at the higher rate of two per cent of assessed value.

The tax was introduced by the NDP government in 2018 targeting those property owners who left their non-primary residence vacant for more than half the year.

The report indicates 565 residential properties in Kelowna and 185 in West Kelowna were non-exempt and subject to the tax.

The government collected $81.9 million in spec tax revenue in 2022 and expects to receive about $90 million this year.

Money is supposed to stay within the community it has been collected for affordable housing initiatives.

As opposed to receiving the funds directly, the money funnels through BC Housing for government sponsored housing projects.

Those figures will increase greatly in two years when the tax expands to 13 new communities including Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country, Peachland, Vernon and Coldstream across the Okanagan in 2025.