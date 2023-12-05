Kelowna RCMP searching for missing man

Photo: RCMP

Police in Kelowna are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Kelly Murphy, 49, has been missing since Nov. 26.

Murphy's friend and roommate reported him missing after not seeing or hearing from him in two days. The roommate also indicated that Murphy made some concerning comments before departing the home on foot.

“The Kelowna RCMP have been patrolling and making numerous inquiries trying to locate Kelly Murphy for several days now and have been unsuccessful. We are asking for the public’s help locating him or any information as to his whereabouts so we can confirm his well-being,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Murphy is described as:

Caucasian male

49 years old

180 pounds

five-foot-10

Brown hair

Green eyes

Murphy was last seen wearing a red hoodie, white hat and black and white runners.

Anyone who sees Kelly Murphy or has information where he may be is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-70080. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online at www.crimestoppers.net.