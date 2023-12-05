14-unit townhouse proposed for McWilliams and Hollywood roads in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed 3D model of proposed development

Owners of two lots at McWilliams and Hollywood roads in Rutland are proposing to create a 14-unit townhouse development on the properties.

Urban Options Planning Corp. have submitted rezoning, development and development variance applications for the planned development.

The two properties would be consolidated to create the townhouse which the applicant describes as "safe, livable, accessible and creates a sense of community for all new and existing residents of the Hollywood Road neighbourhood."

The proposal includes three buildings with different frontages.

Units one to seven front Hollywood Road, units eight to 10 front McWilliams Road while units 11 to 14 would be adjacent to Jocelyn Lane.

Unit size is described as providing "multiple bedrooms for growing families."

Each of the buildings are three storeys and each unit includes two parking stalls. Two visitor parking spaces are also included.

Common amenity space is included between each of the buildings with a bench, pathway, trees, various other plantings and a balance beam for children.

The developer also proposes to plant 26 trees to meet city landscape requirements.

"The intention of this proposal is to create a townhouse development in an upcoming area of Kelowna which is walkable, bikeable and has access to nearby amenities," the application concludes.

"This proposal is anticipated to provide missing-middle housing at a time where the local housing market has been identified as unaffordable and short of supply."