Kelowna's Tree of Memories: A place to honour your lost loved ones

Photo: Tree of Memories

Residents of Kelowna can honour their loved ones at the Tree of Memories this holiday season.

Beginning Tuesday at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery, people can pay a visit and place an ornament on the Tree of Memories under the dome at Promontory Green Interment Garden or on the spruce trees that surround the Bennett Memorial and Legacy Gardens.

“We’re honoured to once again host the Tree of Memories, to give residents a chance to reflect and remember loved ones with a simple, seasonal gesture,” said Tracey Hillis, cemetery manager.

The Tree of Memories has become an important annual tradition for many in our community.

"Over the years, we’ve heard from residents wanting to share a story, memory or meaning behind their ornament and who they are remembering. This year, we are inviting residents to share or post a photo or story using the hashtag #KelownaTreeOfMemories," said Hillis.

The Tree of Memories program has been offered annually at the Cemetery for more than 25 years.

Visitors are welcome to place ornaments or memorializing decorations on the trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily between now and Jan. 8.

Those who wish to keep their ornaments or memorializing decorations should ensure they are removed from the tree by Sunday, Jan. 14. Ornaments left on the trees past this date will be donated.