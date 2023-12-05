Kelowna councillor withdraws heritage protection resolution due to provincial legislation and conflict

Photo: Wayne Moore Coun. Gord Lovegrove

A resolution that could have provided protection to the Marshall and Abbott street heritage areas has been taken off the table.

Kelowna councillor Gord Lovegrove was expected to table the motion Monday afternoon after indicating his intentions at a previous meeting.

However when the item came up on the agenda, he announced he would with withdrawing it.

He told his colleagues the withdrawal came after "a couple of items" were brought to his attention earlier in the day.

"The first issue is we have just received notice today of provincial legislation where, if this motion were to pass today, the Heritage Conservation Area in our Official Community Plan will not protect it from the legislation the province has passed regarding infill and densification," said Lovegrove.

"The second thing that was raised, and this one is interesting because it is the perception of a conflict of interest. I have actually had a heritage conservation permit because I live on the far extreme south boundary of the Heritage Conservation Area, so I want to withdraw this."

Lovegrove says it would be prudent for council to wait for further clarification on the provincial legislation and how the city is moving forward with its own guidelines.

"Then, perhaps one of my colleagues will bring it back next year because at this point I think it would be inappropriate for me to bring it forward given the possible perception of conflict of interest."

The resolution originally put forward sought to return the future land use designation for the Abbott and Marshall street heritage conservation areas from core area neighbourhood to heritage conservation area.

Core area neighbourhoods allow for construction of fourplexes, row housing, small scale commercial, small lots and low rise apartments.

Earlier this year, a group of residents in the Abbott Street area complained loudly about a new home being built in the neighbourhood that they said did not follow heritage guidelines. The city said the development was fully legal.