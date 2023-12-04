Despite some transportation concerns, Lakeshore apartment gets council approval

Photo: Lime Architecture

It took a few extra weeks, but a four-storey, 20-unit development on Lakeshore Road received first three reading in order to change the zoning from single lot to apartment housing.

The development at 3593 Lakeshore came to council two weeks ago for first three readings, however concerns over transportation impacts already being felt along the Lakeshore/Richter/Pandosy corridor caused some on council to vote against it.

Council was stalemated with a 4-4 vote denying the rezoning and a 4-4 vote denying a request to send the application to a public hearing.

Mayor Tom Dyas used his discretionary authority to bring the item back while also asking staff to provide more information regarding the affect density of the project would have on transportation.

Armed with additional information provided by staff concerning traffic and plans for mitigation projects, council voted 6-3 to allow approve the rezoning.

In terms of development within both the localized and more broad reaching area, development planning engineer Nelson Chapman told council the Pandosy Urban Centre has experienced 133 per cent of the projected 20-year growth while the overall area including the Upper Mission is still well short of forecasts.

"But, some of the bigger pieces (Pandosy Urban Centre) are the Okanagan College dormitory building, the retirement living building at KLO and Richter and the Movala development which account for more than half of that (133 per cent forecast)," Said Chapman.

"From a transportation trip generation standpoint those factor in much differently than a typical apartment residential unit dwelling."

Chapman said from a transportation perspective, the city is not at the point of putting a moratorium on building in the area.

He said concerns over congestion are valid, adding future capital projects for Lakeshore Road include either a centre turn lane or a median in this area.

In supporting the rezoning, Coun. Luke Stack said he feels the project goes to the heart of the city's 2040 Official Community Plan.

"Do we want to continue supporting our transit supportive corridors or do we not?" asked Stack.

"One of the reasons this stretch is so busy is because we have so many homes in the Upper Mission. The closer we bring them to the town centres along our major corridors is going to improve our traffic situation.

"Knowing there is three metres taken as a reserve that gives our engineering department flexibility for the future road design. These units once approved will contribute Development Cost Charges in building that road."

Coun. Mohini Singh agreed, saying the development supports the OCP, is on a transit corridor, is a low rise corridor development and offers diverse housing.

Councillors Cannan, Hodge and Webber voted against the motion.