Rutland Health Centre reopens at new location after fire

Photo: Sam Brokenshire A fire that damaged the former location of the Rutland Health Centre

The Rutland Health Centre has reopened at a new location.

The centre will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, at 285 Aurora Cres., suite 102.

The centre was forced to close in August after a fire at its former location on Gray Road.

Patient and client focused services offered at the new location include:

Routine Immunizations: Infant (2, 4, 6, 12 and 18 months) Kindergarten (4-6 years of age) School ages (boosters and catch-up immunizations for grade 6 and 9) Adult boosters Clinically Extremely Vulnerable populations

Early childhood public health nursing assessments for growth and development.

Breastfeeding support and clinics.

Pregnancy testing, counselling, and referrals.

Distribution of harm reduction supplies.

Preventive prophylaxis for confirmed communicable diseases, and Tuberculosis screening and

follow-up.

Health prevention and health promotion services to families.

Community dental services, fluoride varnish, assessment.

Referrals to speech and language pathologists, audiologists, nutritionists, community dental

Interior Health will offer childhood immunizations and early childhood health assessments on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Individuals can self-refer for services or receive a referral through a health-care provider. To make an appointment, call 250-980-4825 or drop-in at the site.