Nomination period open for 49th Kelowna Civic and Community Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for Kelowna's 49th annual Civic and Community Awards.
The nomination period runs through Friday, Feb. 9.
The annual awards gala honours achievements in sports, the arts, environmental stewardship, non-profit organizations and volunteerism.
Award categories include:
- Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year
- Young Citizen of the Year
- Champion for the Environment
- Corporate Community of the Year
- Honour in the Arts
- Teen Honour in the Arts
- Bob Giordano Memorial Award - Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year
- Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year
- Male & Female Athlete of the Year
- Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year
The Anita Tozer Memorial Award is bestowed by unanimous vote of city council.
If you've been inspired by someone in the community or know of someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the city, you can nominate them through the city's website.
“We are inspired every day by Kelowna residents making positive contributions, both big and small, in our community. The Civic & Community Awards is our opportunity to both recognize and celebrate these outstanding individuals and groups who help to make Kelowna a better place to live,” says Chris Babcock, event development supervisor.
Finalists for Young Citizen of the Year receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd and Payton Leigh Budd Youth Scholarship, sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.
Finalists and winners will be honoured during a gala evening celebration in April.