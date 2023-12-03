Police requesting public’s help locating high risk missing 14-year-old

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public's help to find a missing 14 year-old.

On December 3rd at approximately 5:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were alerted of a missing 14-year-old girl who left her home in the 1900 block of Pacific Crt nearly two hours ago and has not yet returned.



"The family of Sophie Dagenais have advised police that she is high functioning autistic and that this is out of character for her. Sophie was only to attend a location nearby for a short period of time which is what has stemmed their concern that she is potentially now missing or lost," Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

Dagenais has no money, no phone and no friends nearby.

The teen is caucasian, 5' 7'', 175 pounds with long wavy sandy blonde hair.



She was last seen wearing black boots, a creamy white coloured jacket, grey cardigan and dark leggings.



"The Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sophie and ask that you phone the police right away so we can help her get home," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.