Environment Canada forecasts a wet week ahead, snow possible

Madison Reeve

It going to be a wet one this week.

The Thompson Okanagan will see a mix of rain, flurries and periods of snow throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.

On Monday the region should see periods of rain mixed with snow. The high will reach 2 C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement along the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt.

A total of 30 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

"An atmospheric river is setting up over the B.C. South Coast on Monday. Light snow mixed with rain will begin late Monday morning, then gradually intensify to heavy rain Monday evening and continue through Tuesday morning. 30 to 60 mm of rain is expected for the highway which will increase the risk of flooding and landslides. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," the statement said.

More rain is expected on Tuesday with a high of 5 C. The overnight low will drop down to -1 C with cloudy periods.

Wednesday should reach a high of 3 C with a mix of sun and clouds.

"There will be another system moving in on Wednesday that will bring some snowfall on the Coquihalla, but nothing of significance at this time," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh.

A 40 per cent chance of flurries is expected overnight.

The flurries will continue on Thursday with a high of 2 C.

Friday will see a high of 3 C with cloudy periods.

The clouds will continue Saturday with a high of zero.

