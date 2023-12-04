Eldorado Resort takes on food insecurity with 3rd Annual Tree of Dreams

Photo: Argus Properties The Waterfront Ballroom in the Manteo Resort will be transformed into a Christmas market during the 3rd Annual Tree of Dreams.

Food insecurity is a growing concern as prices at the grocery store rise.

Kelowna’s Eldorado Resort is hosting it’s 3rd Annual Tree of Dreams this week in a effort to help people in the Central Okanagan living in poverty, many of them children.

“This year we’re going to transform the Waterfront Ballroom in the Manteo Resort to create a wonderful Christmas market. Vendors, food stalls and singing will all create a unique Christmas experience for the whole family,” says resort general manager Jessica Pearce.

The event runs 4-7 p.m. daily on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The money raised will support Food For Thought, which provides thousands of free breakfasts students at 25+ schools in the region. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to fight childhood food insecurity.

"We all live in a very prosperous region and it surprises many people to learn that in the Central Okanagan there is a 16% poverty rate”, explains Chloe Kam, lead program manager with Food for Thought. “That means one in six school children experience food poverty. (BC Child Poverty Report Card 2021 by First Call).

She is thrilled to be partnering with Hotel Eldorado and Argus Properties again this holiday season for the Tree of Dreams.

Pearce points out that while most of us take for granted knowing where our next meal will come from, many in our city aren’t as fortunate. “The need touches our heart and we are pleased to help the organization once again.”