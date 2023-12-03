Kelowna RCMP host Stuff the Cruiser toy drive Sunday

Cindy White

Toy drives are in full swing as we count down to Christmas, and the Kelowna RCMP is doing its part.

Officers teamed up with the Salvation Army for the annual Stuff the Cruiser on Sunday. They are set up outside Toys-R-Us just off Harvey Avenue and Hardy Street and at the Kelowna detachment on Richter Street.

Donations can be dropped off until 4 p.m. Sunday. The toys and money raised will help support the Salvation Army hamper campaign.

Over the years, Stuff The Cruiser has helps hundreds, if not thousands of families in several communities.