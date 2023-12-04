Ashley donates beds and comfort kits to families affected by wildfires

Photo: Contributed BBBSC Central and Souther Interior executive director Helen Brownrigg poses with the donated beds and comfort kits.

Ashley has stepped up in the wake of the Okanagan wildfires to support the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

The furniture and mattress company, which has locations in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops and Salmon Arm, has donated 68 beds and comfort kits through its Hope to Dream program as part of Giving Tuesday last week. Each bed set contains a mattress, frame, pillow, linens and a blanket.

In addition to the bed sets, Ashley made a $4,500 cash donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada to help provide necessary comfort and hygiene products to those impacted by the fires. Crowe MacKay LLP is matching the $4,500 donation.

“Both Ashley and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada are committed to giving back to our local communities and ensuring that children have a safe and comfortable place to rest at night,” The Defresne Group community and engagement marketing specialist Rebecca Peech said in a press release. “It’s a privilege to be able to impact the local communities through Hope to Dream.”

The money and beds went to BBBSC’s Central and Southern Interior chapter, which is based in Kelowna, but the gifts impacted 61 families across the entire Okanagan Valley.

“Thank you so much to Ashley and Big Brothers and Big Sisters for the amazing donation to our family,” an anonymous mother who received a bed and comfort kit. “As a single parent, these things make a world of difference, and we are very grateful for your thoughtfulness and generosity.”