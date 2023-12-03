Castanet's Event Calendar with Brayden Ursel

Castanet's Event Calendar for the week of December 3 includes a variety of different events throughout the Okanagan. Here's a list of this week's highlighted events to look out for:
Kelowna:
- Tree of Dreams Christmas Market (Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023)
- Wizard of Oz at Kelowna Actors Studio (Nightly Shows)
Vernon:
- Canadian Senior Curling Championships (Dec. 3 - 9, 2023)
Kamloops:
- Seniors Christmas Lights Tour (Dec. 7, 2023)
- Misfits Night Market Before Christmas (Dec. 9, 2023)
Penticton:
- Painting at Cannabis Cottage (Dec. 9, 2023)