Downtown Kelowna Light Up and Winter Street Market takes over Kelowna streets

Photo: Nicholas Johansen People packed Water Street Saturday for the Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market.

It's beginning to feel downright festive in downtown Kelowna this weekend, as people packed the streets for annual Downtown Kelowna Light Up and Winter Street Market.

The annual event kicks off the winter season in Kelowna, with the iconic tree light-up taking place at 5:30 p.m. in Stuart Park.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., vendors are set up on Water Street, between City Hall and the skating rink, with a variety of wares to sell. Water Street is closed to vehicles between the Queensway roundabout and Doyle Avenue

Having just opened Friday, dozens of people were out enjoying the Stuart Park skating rink Saturday afternoon, as Christmas tunes played from the rink's speakers.

There will also be photos with Santa at the market throughout the afternoon, and on-street parking is free for the first two hours every Saturday in December.