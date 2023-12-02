Kelowna RCMP preparing for Stuff the Cruiser fundraising event Sunday

Photo: File photo

The Kelowna RCMP will once again be collecting toys during their annual Stuff the Cruiser event on Sunday.

Officers will be set up at the Kelowna Toys "R" Us on Harvey Avenue and the RCMP detachment on Richter Street, collecting toy donations for the Salvation Army.

“We encourage anyone who is capable of making a donation, to drop off an unwrapped toy at either of the two locations where officers and volunteers will be stuffing the toys into the police cruisers,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier in a press release.

Toys collected will be handed over to the Salvation Army, and the items will then be given to families in need of some holiday love this year.

Toys can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at either location.