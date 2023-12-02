Snow is falling on mountain highways and at the Valley bottom Saturday

Photo: Contributed A snow-covered downtown Kelowna Saturday morning.

It's been relatively dry over the past few weeks, but snow is now falling across B.C.'s Interior.

The snow came overnight, on high elevation mountain highways and down at the Valley bottom across the Okanagan.

DriveBC reports about 19 cm of snow fell at the Coquihalla Summit overnight, while about 4 cm fell on the Okanagan Connector.

Environment Canada's snowfall warning remains in effect for both the Coquihalla and Highway 3 through Allison Pass.

“A frontal system crossing southern B.C. is bringing heavy snow to parts of the region. Heavy snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries later this morning,” Environment Canada states.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Across the Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton, some snow is expected to continue to fall through the weekend, before turning to rain come Monday.

The precipitation is good news for local ski hills, many of which have had to push back their opening days due to lack of snow.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the West Kootenay region, including Castlegar, Trail, Rossland, Nelson, Salmo, where up to 20 cm of snow is expected.