OSO finds new conductors for the 2023-24 season

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will have new conductors for the 2023-24 season to share the stage with their musicians.

OSO will be bringing in Jeff Faragher, Music & Artistic Director of the Symphony of the Kootenays, a professional cellist who brings a youthful passion and energy to the orchestra.

“He has a long history of music performance and excellence. He will lead the OSO for the Yuletide Ukulele concert December 15, 16 and 17,” said OSO in a press release.

Ukulele virtuoso James Hill will be appearing with Anne Janelle, his wife and songwriting partner. During these performances guests experience the launch of their brand-new Christmas recording, The Midnight Clear.

“We are excited to invite to our stage a dynamic mix of guest conductors, guest artists and to feature our musicians in starring roles throughout the remainder of the season. Stay tuned for more announcements about upcoming guest conductors in the OSO's remaining concerts”, said Judy Burns, Board President.

The AMPLIFY concert in November was Music Director Rosemary Thomson's last concert with the OSO.

“We are looking to our future with great anticipation. We thank Rosemary for her years of service to the organization and wish her well in her future endeavours.” said Burns.

You can be a part of welcoming conductor Jeff Faragher and witnessing James Hill, a musical master at Yuletide Ukulele December 15, Kelowna, December 16, Penticton and December 17, Vernon.

