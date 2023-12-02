Multiple Central Okanagan fire departments holding food drives

Photo: Lake Country Fire Department

Three fire departments in the Central Okanagan are kicking off Christmas food drives in the coming days.

LAKE COUNTRY

Lake Country residents are asked to keep an eye open for fire trucks with flashing lights in their neighbourhood and are encouraged to bring the kids out to see the truck and wave hello to the crew.

Fire crews will be making the rounds visiting as many communities as possible:

Sunday, Dec 3 - Carr's Landing area starting from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec 5 - Oyama, Winfield & Okanagan Centre starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 9 - Station 71 - Winfield. There will be a drive through donation drop off from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Come down and enjoy a hot chocolate with the firefighters!

People are asked to leave their non-perishable food, personal care products and gift cards. If you're not home, these can be left out in a bag on your doorstep identified as "LCFD Food Bank campaign" leave your porch lights on.

If you miss the firefighters, but want to help out, people are encouraged to donate directly to the Lake Country Food Bank through the online portal.

WEST KELOWNA

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is helping to stock the shelves at the Central Okanagan Food Bank during their support for the 26th annual holiday food drive.

Firefighters and staff will be going door to door throughout the community on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 in hopes of collecting non-perishable food donations.

The firefighters will be unable to make it to every neighbourhood around the Greater Westside. If they miss you, they ask that you take non-perishable food donations to collection bins set up outside each of West Kelowna’s four fire halls until Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Station 31 – Westbank, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway

Station 32 – Lakeview Heights, 2708 Olalla Road

Station 33 – Rose Valley, 1805 Westlake Road

Station 34 – Glenrosa, 3399 Gates Road

Firefighters and staff will be out collecting for three hours a minimum of three hours a night, starting both nights at 5 p.m.

WILSON'S LANDING

Residents in communities served by the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department are encouraged to watch on Dec. 5 for the flashing lights signifying the annual department Santa Run food drive.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Santa joins department members on their festively glowing fire vehicles, travelling the streets and roads of the areas they serve from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove, collecting food and cash donations for the West Kelowna branch of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Residents are asked to turn on their outside lights and leave their donation on their doorstep, porch or at the end of their driveway for firefighters to pick up.

In addition to the Santa Run food drive, residents in the area are invited to attend the annual Wilson’s Landing and Communities Giving Thanks dinner at the Wilson’s Landing fire hall on December 3 at 4:00 p.m. The community dinner is an opportunity to bring people together and recognize the outstanding efforts of firefighters and their families during the McDougall Creek wildfire. For more information about this event, email [email protected].