Council resolution looks to protect heritage area from redevelopment

Photo: Rob Gibson Signs from protest over construction in Abbott Street heritage conservation area this past summer.

Kelowna Coun. Gord Lovegrove is expected to introduce a resolution Monday seeking to return the future land use designation for the Abbott and Marshall street heritage conservation areas from core area neighbourhood to heritage conservation area.

The Abbott Street and Marshall Street heritage conservation areas (HCAs) were first established in 1995 by the Local Government Act, however residents of the area have expressed concern the heritage protection will be lost since the new 2040 Official Community Plan includes heritage protection areas within core area neighbourhoods.

Core area neighbourhoods allow for construction of fourplexes, row housing, small scale commercial, small lots and low rise apartments.

Lovegrove says the heritage areas represent a "jewel in Kelowna that are visited by residents and visitors alike, characterized by historic and character homes and mature vegetation."

"Houses in the HCAs are now advertised as core area neighbourhood and as land assembly signalling forms of development that would effectively decimate HCA character that our tourists and residents alike have come to appreciate," said Lovegrove.

The draft resolution suggests new homes are now covering lots in the area and are not following heritage guidelines.

"After hearing from the public I have concluded that these HCAs are, and will continue to be, at risk if they remain included within core area neighbourhoods and therefore I am asking my council colleagues to support me in directing staff to restore their previous distinct designation ass HCA in our OCP."

Earlier this year, a group of residents in the Abbott Street area complained loudly about a new home being built in the neighbourhood that they said did not follow heritage guidelines. The city said the development was fully legal.