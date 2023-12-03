Arborists prepare for the worst with aerial rescue training in Kelowna

Photo: Michael Parsons Bartlett tree experts plan aerial rescue training with fellow arborists.

There was an interesting sight near Elks Stadium this past week.

A group of tree experts were busy training for aerial rescues as part of an annual aerial rescue exercise hosted by Bartlett Tree Experts on Nov. 29.

The team of arborists was joined by Mike Parsons with the City of Kelowna's arborist team.

The training is designed so arborists on the ground know what to do if a coworker has an emergency while up in a tree.

"If something happens in a tree we don't ever want to be caught in a situation where the lead climber is in a tree and the guy on the ground can't help. Whether it's a chainsaw incident, or they are working too hard in the heat, and they faint, heatstroke anything like that, you need to be able to get them down safely," says Mike Parsons, manager for Bartlett Tree Experts.

The aim is to prepare climbers for various possible emergency scenarios and practice aerial rescue and safety maneuvers. The one-day training session featured demonstrations, practice opportunities, and lessons.

“Tree care is one of the most dangerous occupations in Canada. Safety is our number one priority, and we don’t want to see anyone get hurt,” says Parsons.

Bartlett’s regional trainer, Matt Beatty, travelled from Burnaby to help facilitate the session and the City of Kelowna granted permission to perform the training scenarios on the large Elms around Elk Stadium.

“These types of training sessions are extremely important, not just to prepare the crew in case of an emergency, but to remind them how important safety is. We have safety meetings every week, and this past year we went the entire year without an incident, which I am incredibly proud of. This type of accomplishment can only happen if safety is front and centre in the minds of the team,” says Parsons.