Stuart Park ice rink opens for the winter season

Photo: Wayne Moore

About a dozen people strapped on the blades to take advantage of the freshly made ice at the Stuart Park ice rink.

The rink opened as scheduled Friday morning.

"The ice is great," said one skater during a turn around the surface.

It will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., however it does periodically close for maintenance or due to weather concerns.

As always, a still image live cam feed of the skating rink is available on the city's website so residents can check conditions before heading to the rink.

Skate and helmet rentals are also available on site daily except for Christmas Day.

The rink typically remains open through the end of February, weather permitting.