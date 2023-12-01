Snowy conditions could mean a delay in garbage collection in Central Okanagan

Photo: RDCO

The regional district reminds residents with snow in the forecast this weekend that curbside garbage, recycling and yard waste collection could be delayed due to sudden or excessive dumps of snow.

"Please be patient, safety comes first," the RDCO stated in a news release.

"Slippery, un-plowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The priority is to clear roads to make them safe and make collection possible."

Residents whose pickup is missed should notify their hauler and leave their carts out until collection occurs.

It may also be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts in winter months to ensure the collection vehicle can reach them.

You should find, or clear and unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.