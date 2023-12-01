Snowy conditions could mean a delay in garbage collection in Central Okanagan

The regional district reminds residents with snow in the forecast this weekend that curbside garbage, recycling and yard waste collection could be delayed due to sudden or excessive dumps of snow.
"Please be patient, safety comes first," the RDCO stated in a news release.
"Slippery, un-plowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The priority is to clear roads to make them safe and make collection possible."
Residents whose pickup is missed should notify their hauler and leave their carts out until collection occurs.
It may also be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts in winter months to ensure the collection vehicle can reach them.
You should find, or clear and unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.
- Put carts as close as possible to the street, without obstructing the street, sidewalk or bike lane. Often placing your carts on either side of your driveway allows for greater ease for the collection trucks and for you.
- Keep carts off the travelled portion of the roadway so as not to interfere with snowplows. Do not place carts in a location where the snowplow will hit them.
- Please have your carts out for collection by 7 a.m. Avoid placing your carts out the night before collection and bring them away from the road as soon as possible, to avoid interfering with snowplows often working late. Clear your cart of snow and ice to ensure the lid opens when the cart is tipped.
- The cart should be no closer than three feet from any obstacle, parked car or other cart - an arm’s length spacing is required between each cart.
- Do not place carts behind or on top of snowbanks.
- As the waste collection carts are equipped with wheels, please use extra caution when wheeling them in snowy and icy conditions.