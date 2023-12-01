Craft Culture Holiday Market at Prospera Place will feature more than 200 vendors

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s largest and most anticipated holiday market is finally here.

The 10th annual Craft Culture Holiday Market kicks off today (Dec. 1) and will continue Saturday and Sunday at Prospera Place. It will feature an expanded lineup of more than 200 local crafters and artisans, showcasing the best in local craftsmanship and creativity.

The market will feature a wide array of products, from handcrafted artisanal goods to one-of-a-kind creations, all thoughtfully crafted by talented local vendors. Soaps, pottery, clothing, food, decorations and toys are only a few of the goodies that will be on sale.

You can check everything off your holiday shopping list in one convenient place, all while supporting local businesses.

The market opens Friday at 1 p.m. and will close for the day at 7 p.m. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

General admission is $7, but a weekend pass can be had for only $10. Children under 15 can get in for free.

Tickets are available online at craftculture.ca or at the door. Those paying at the door can do so using only debit or cash.