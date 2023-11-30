Jack's on Bernard closing for good on New Year's Day

Photo: Google Images

Jack's on Bernard has announced it will be closing its doors for good on Jan. 1.

The bar and restaurant opened on July 1, 2018, and quickly became known for its variety of cocktails.

"Jack's had a remarkable five-year run, but a series of challenges, culminating in the August fire, has led us to this difficult decision," said owner Casey Greabeiel.

"The devastating fire resulted in a loss of over a hundred thousand dollars in revenue over a four-week span. Despite hopes of remaining a staple in Kelowna's Food and Beverage scene, the lack of government support for businesses affected by unforeseen events became the decisive factor."

Over the span of five years, Jack's welcomed holiday lovers to their Winter Wonder Bar around the Christmas season, which is now taken over by sister-restaurant Pretty Not Bad.

Greabeiel adds that the entire Jack's team will be transitioning to other establishments under the umbrella of the Unconventional Hospitality Group, including Pretty Not Bad, Salt & Brick, and Diner Deluxe.

"While bidding farewell to Jack's was a tough decision, we are excited about consolidating our efforts and resources into our other projects," Greabeiel added.