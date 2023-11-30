Spot-sized fire found behind Black Mountain Thursday morning

Photo: BCWS A fire was discovered burning east of Kelowna Thursday morning.

While December is mere hours away, a small fire was sparked east of Kelowna Thursday.

According to the BCWS map, the small spot-sized fire was discovered burning just east of Black Mountain, north of Highway 33, in the Prather Creek area.

It was first discovered just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

A BCWS fire information officer says the Kelowna Fire Department attended the scene earlier Thursday.

Castanet is waiting to hear back from KFD for more information, but with temperatures hovering just above freezing, the fire is not expected to have spread very far.