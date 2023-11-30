KF Aerospace will provide maintenance for Canadian military's chosen plane fleet

Photo: Contributed

A Canadian government announcement on Thursday that made national news has a significant Kelowna connection.

The government said its military will begin using the Boeing P8-A Poseidon plane to replace the CP-140 Auroras for its various missions. The reason why Kelowna is involved is because KF Aerospace, which is the city’s largest private employer, is a key Boeing partner and will be in charge of the planes’ maintenance.

In fact, KF Aerospace expects to expand its workforce to accommodate the program.

“KF Aerospace’s growing relationship with the Boeing Company has led to more high-quality jobs at our company and increased economic benefits around our operations in British Columbia and Ontario,” KF president and CEO Tracy Medve said in a press release. “This partnership empowers us to increase the skills of our workforce while continuing to establish our company as a leading Canadian aerospace firm and extend our global reach.

“We commend Canada’s strategic decision to acquire the P-8A Poseidon as a vital upgrade for our military, and we are looking forward to supporting this innovative military aircraft at our Canadian maintenance facilities.”

The first P-8 delivery to Canada is expected to take place in 2026.