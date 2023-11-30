Residents of Herons 2 at Waterscapes relocating after large flood

Photo: Wayne Moore

A "significant" flood from a broken water line has forced residents of Herons 2 at Waterscape to find another place to live.

Residents of the four-storey, 80-unit condo building on Sunset Drive were forced out of their building shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when the pipe burst on the fourth floor sending water cascading through the building.

One resident said water flowing through the hallway was ankle deep.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded and confirmed a significant amount of water did flow through the building from the broken pipe. They were eventually able to find the source and shut off the water.

While an official cause has not been communicated, residents did tell Castanet News work was being done on the water main earlier that day.

"There was a notice up saying they were going to be replacing the water mains and we wouldn't have any water from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.. That did happen as planned," said a renter in the building.

"We were getting ready for bed about 1 a.m. and the fire alarms went off...looked out the door and water was pouring out from every light fixture and every available orifice."

Residents are being told it could be months before they are able to return.

Restoration company workers are in the process of ripping out the carpets and drying the building while contractors are said to be working on determining the extent of the damage.

Some residents have been told they expect to hear tomorrow or Monday how long they will be out of their homes.

This is not the first time water has impacted the building. On Christmas Eve last year, sprinkler pipes burst on the ground floor.