BC Housing announces 2nd Kelowna housing location

Photo: Google Maps 2740 Highway 97 North

The new location for a second temporary supportive housing is going to be built at 2740 Highway 97 North in Kelowna.

BC Housing has sent letters to businesses in the area alerting them to the plan.

This is the second location in Kelowna with 60 tiny homes already being announced for Crowley Avenue.

The additional units will bring the total number of units in Kelowna to 120.

This "tiny home" development will also feature a combined community space, dining area, on-site laundry and a staff office.

The property at 2740 Highway 97 North was selected because it is city-owned vacant land with utility connections nearby. The site layout will be determined to minimize its impact on neighbours and incorporate features such as a fully fenced perimeter with 24 hour staffing, access control, security cameras and lighting.

Individuals moving into these new units will be assessed for their needs and matched with appropriate supports including: