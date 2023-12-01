Central Okanagan Food Bank launches new holiday campaign, aims to challenge stigmas

Photo: Madison Reeve The Central Okanagan Food Bank launches its new Set the Holiday Table campaign on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank kicks off its new Set the Holiday Table matching campaign today.

Not only does it aim to raise money to continue to help its clients, it also wants to challenge stigmas associated with who uses the food bank. It’s doing so by sharing anonymous client stories.

“Our clients bravely shared their experiences with us so that donors know how life-changing these services are for our community, and those who need this service feel empowered to utilize it,” says Trina Speiser, director of development for COFB.

Castanet will be publishing these client stories over the coming weeks. You can read them here.

The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation will match financial contributions to Set the Holiday Table up to a maximum of $30,000. Donations are accepted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. The foundation will match all individual donations (excluding corporate, foundations and estate gifts) up to a maximum. All contributors of $20 or more will receive a tax receipt.

“Christmas is a time for joy and celebration, and I want to ensure that the most vulnerable people in our community have a great holiday meal during the holidays,” says Budd.

Previously, the holiday season campaign was known as Be An Angel.

“The decision to rebrand Be An Angel to Set the Holiday Table came from the opportunity to extend this campaign to other food-focused holidays such as Easter and Thanksgiving,” explains Speiser. “This means more consistent and predictable funding throughout the course of a year; allowing us to better serve our community.”

You can support Set the Holiday Table in three ways:

Donate online at www.cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable

Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate by credit card, or

Drop by the COFB office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate by cash, cheque, debit, or credit card

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is currently serving an average of 7,000 people a month. That’s a 32% increase from the start of the year.