Don't make it easy for car thieves this winter: Kelowna RCMP

Photo: RCMP

Police in Kelowna are the public to not make it easy for car thieves.

RCMP say they are concerned about the seasonal rise in car thefts winter can bring.

"A common theme among these thefts is the fact that the vehicles were left idling with the keys in the ignition. While the cold temperatures might tempt you to leave your vehicle idling to warm up, without a remote starter or another anti-theft device, it becomes an easy target for theft," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Even if you think you’re only going to be running quickly into the house or a store, the police say don't leave your vehicle unattended.

“An unsecured vehicle is an easy target for auto thieves. Thieves are constantly looking for any opportunity, so we’re asking drivers to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their vehicles. Always lock your doors, don’t leave your running vehicle unattended, and use an immobilizer or steering wheel lock to reduce your risk,” said Christine Kirby, local ICBC road safety and community coordinator.

RCMP recommend you set the alarm on your vehicle when you leave it.