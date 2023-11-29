Okanagan Forest Task Force searching for illegal boat dumper

Photo: OFTF Facebook

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual responsible for dumping a decommissioned boat and trailer in the Postill Lake Road area on Saturday night.

OFTF reports that witnesses observed a truck towing the decommissioned boat into the Postill backcountry around midnight on Saturday.

Video surveillance captured the incident.

The vehicle in question is believed to be a black Dodge pickup truck.

A file has been opened with the BC Conservation Officer Services.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local Conservation Office directly or email [email protected].

"The Postill Lake valley serves as a watershed supplying water to numerous local residents. The community is frustrated by the increasing incidents of illegal dumping in their beloved backcountry," stated OFTF founder Kane Blake.