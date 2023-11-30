Kelowna prioritizing public safety hires in 2024 budget

Photo: Madison Reeve/file City looking to add police, fire and bylaw ranks in 2024 budget

The City of Kelowna is expected to bolster its public safety ranks by more than two dozen through its 2024 budget.

This includes new positions being requested by the RCMP, bylaws and fire department.

City council is expected to rubber stamp all 26 positions when it meets to deliberate the 2024 budget next Thursday.

Included in the list of requests are 15 new positions within the RCMP, six in bylaws and five with the Kelowna Fire Department.

The RCMP are requesting 12 new officers, broken down as seven for city growth and five for for enhanced enforcement such as boat, bike and foot patrols. Three other internal positions are also being requested as is approval of a three-year extension to the RCMP cells contract.

Cost of the 12 officers will be covered through the one per cent public safety levy included within the 2024 budget. However, as the RCMP continues to struggle recruiting new officers, it's unclear when the new Mounties will actually arrive.

Bylaw services are requesting six additional staff including two general bylaw officers, two senior bylaw officers, one bylaw officer dedicated to Agricultural Land Commission compliance and one property compliance supervisor.

The two senior bylaw officers will also be funded through the public safety levy.

The fire department is seeking five new positions including four firefighters and a fire mitigation specialist. The firefighters will also be funded through the public safety levy.

Overall, the city's 2024 budget includes the addition of 44.1 full time equivalent staff members. If approved, it would bring the city's overall staffing level to 1,109.2 full-time equivalents (FTE).

With RCMP members not included, the largest department increase is in "enabling services," expecting to add 7.2 FTE to bring the entire department to 261.5 FTE staff.

Enabling services is a newly-defined category including areas such as finance, IT, communications, property management and human resources.

Broken down, the new staffing strength at city hall, if all positions are approved, would include 879 hourly and salaried union positions and 230.2 management positions.