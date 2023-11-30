Eighth annual Cars & Toys Event at August Motorcars fast approaching

Photo: Contributed

Nothing beats Santa and supercars.

"Cars and Toys," now in its eighth year, will be held at Kelowna's August Motorcars on Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday treats, and activities for the whole family. All set within the auto dealers' showroom, surrounded by supercars.

Admission to the event requires one unwrapped gift for a child.

Toys donated this year will benefit Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon and Kelowna's Mamas for Mamas.

All Santa photos are complimentary and will be emailed to community members.

"At Ronald McDonald House, all donated toys go into what's known as the North Pole—a room inaccessible to the children but open to parents for convenient Christmas shopping without leaving their kids," explained Matt August, owner of August Motorcars.

"Travelling to Vancouver and being displaced during this time of year is undoubtedly expensive. Our initiative makes it both convenient and special," he added.

For more details, click here .