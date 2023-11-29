Okanagan Mission Secondary School student will take part in UN Climate Change Conference.

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools Erin Work Central Okanagan Grade 12 student.

A student at Okanagan Mission Secondary School has earned the opportunity to be part of the COP28 Student Leadership Summit.

Erin Work, an Indigenous Grade 12 student, is one of two Canadian students headed to the event in the UAE, with official UN accreditation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

She is passionate about social justice and community leadership.

"I've always been empowered by my teachers and family to understand that one person can create the change they want to see," says Work. "Whether it's volunteering for a project or adding the voice of youth to the global climate conversation, our personal stories and perspectives can drive positive action."

Work also took part in the Waves of Change Youth Climate Summit.

"Erin exemplifies the wonder about our natural world and engagement as a global citizen that we seek to inspire in each student," says Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools.

"This summit is an opportunity for global leaders to hear student voices like Erin's articulating solutions to the most pressing problems our world faces."